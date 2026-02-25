CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAVA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

CAVA traded up $14.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.41. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $101.58.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $106,072.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 119,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,403,297.46. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 1,074 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $72,398.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,319.56. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,303. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its position in CAVA Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

