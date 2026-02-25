Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.590- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.270-2.330 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.73.

KEYS opened at $301.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.78. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $305.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,977.64. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $183,720.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,506.98. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,097. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

