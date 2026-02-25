Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Labcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Labcorp to earn $17.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.
Labcorp Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $287.56 on Wednesday. Labcorp has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $293.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.
Labcorp Company Profile
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.
Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.
