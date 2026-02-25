Pentair plc (PNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 1st

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Pentair has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pentair to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. Pentair has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

