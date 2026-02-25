First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.5%

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bank holding company and the parent of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Established in 1898, the institution has maintained a family?controlled ownership structure, with members of the Holding family continuing to guide its strategic direction. Over more than a century of operation, First Citizens has built a reputation for conservative management and a focus on customer relationships.

The company’s core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.