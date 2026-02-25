Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on March 13th

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.91. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $148.97. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $562.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.05 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 22.21%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $137,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,610.42. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,965. The trade was a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $225,970 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,734,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,917,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,862,000 after purchasing an additional 106,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 88,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,437,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.