Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 83,701 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,993,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,121,000 after purchasing an additional 815,756 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 466,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

