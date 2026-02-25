Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,601,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 119,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after buying an additional 39,292 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 52,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CHKP opened at $152.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $152.27 and a one year high of $234.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.