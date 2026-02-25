Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 64,579 Shares of NatWest Group plc $NWG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,531,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355,850 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $146,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,474,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after buying an additional 455,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,554,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 231,732 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after acquiring an additional 232,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

NatWest Group Announces Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 743.0%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

