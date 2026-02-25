Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,496,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $524,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 97.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 562.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.680 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company’s portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.