Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 19,764 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,166,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $529,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ABG opened at $219.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.09. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABG

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE:ABG) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.

In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.