Vanguard Group Inc. Has $608.46 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $608,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 64.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James Financial lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $115.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

