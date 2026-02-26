iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF $GVI Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $53,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 322,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 286,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 165,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period.

Shares of GVI opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $108.10.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

