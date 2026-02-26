Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.96 and traded as low as GBX 3.60. Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 3.65, with a volume of 5,641,891 shares trading hands.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The firm has a market cap of £174.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.96.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

