Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $4.30. Santos shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 166 shares.

Santos Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited, trading as STOSF on OTCMKTS, is an Australian energy company specializing in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The firm’s portfolio spans upstream assets including offshore and onshore fields, with a particular focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and conventional gas operations. Santos serves both domestic and international markets, supplying feedstock for power generation, industrial usage and export destinations.

Key operations include the GLNG project in Queensland’s Bowen and Surat basins, the Papua New Guinea LNG venture and the Darwin LNG plant in the Northern Territory.

