High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.85. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a market cap of C$10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc is engaged in providing contract drilling, well servicing, completion services, equipment rentals, and other oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Papua New Guinea and Canada. The operating segments of the company are Drilling Services segment which consists of the drilling services; Production Services segment which consists of the well servicing and snubbing services; Ancillary Services segment which provides rental equipment and engineering consulting to various companies within the oil and gas sector and Corporate segment.

