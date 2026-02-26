JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 343,865 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 114,621.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $53,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,158,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIGI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.40. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.97 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

