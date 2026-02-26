Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.61 and traded as low as $29.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 647,584 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $79,427.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,003.46. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,932 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $79,427.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,757.10. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,303 shares of company stock valued at $901,977 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

