Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.61 Million Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 182.7% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 989,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 639,472 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 968,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after buying an additional 509,518 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 443.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 586,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 478,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 276,474 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 37.24%.InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.