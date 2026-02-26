Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Boosted by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts say AWS capacity expansion could drive upside: Bank of America and other analysts argue AWS is aggressively adding capacity (estimated ~15 GW by 2027), which could boost revenue and justify AWS growth expectations. Amazon’s AWS expansion could drive potential revenue upside
- Positive Sentiment: BofA and other firms reiterate bullish ratings: BofA kept a Buy and $275 target citing AWS capacity advantages; Wells Fargo reiterated Overweight — analyst support tempers downside from the recent pullback. Is Amazon underestimated? Analyst note
- Positive Sentiment: Concrete capacity buildouts: Amazon pledged a $12B Louisiana data?center investment to support AI/cloud demand — tangible capacity increases that underpin AWS revenue growth and justify part of the broader capex narrative. Amazon pledges $12B for Louisiana data centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership/AGI research change: The head of Amazon’s AGI lab is leaving — watch for follow-up on leadership and research continuity; impact on near-term revenue is unclear. Head of Amazon’s AGI lab is leaving
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term market tailwinds: cooperation news in the AI ecosystem (e.g., Anthropic excursions) has helped software/cloud names rally, giving AMZN some momentum independent of fundamentals. Anthropic extends enterprise olive branch
- Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety over massive AI capex: Ongoing debate about Amazon’s ~ $200B AI/data?center capex plan is pressuring the stock — questions on timing of returns and FCF impact continue to weigh on valuation. 200B AI spending debate
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: multiple senior execs (including filings from CEO Andy Jassy and others) disclosed sizable stock sales last week — a near?term negative sentiment signal that can amplify downward pressure. Jassy Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risks rising: California seeks an injunction over alleged merchant?bullying on pricing, Italy banned an Amazon unit from processing staff data, and Spain flagged delays in compliance — potential fines, restrictions or compliance costs add uncertainty. California seeks injunction Italy privacy ban Spain antitrust note
- Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest and market positioning: reported increases in short positions and sector rotation into Energy/Utilities amplify volatility risk for AMZN if sentiment sours further.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.
Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of AMZN opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
