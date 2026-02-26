Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.40. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 9,400 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 447,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 363,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 229,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ: LOAN) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. The firm structures short-term bridge loans, senior secured debt and mezzanine debt facilities to support clients’ growth initiatives, working capital needs and acquisition financing requirements. Its investment approach is designed to deliver flexible, asset-backed financing tailored to the unique cash-flow profiles of its portfolio companies.

Operating primarily from its New York headquarters, Manhattan Bridge Capital partners with businesses in a variety of sectors, including business services, consumer products, healthcare and industrial manufacturing.

