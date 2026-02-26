JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $50.86 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.79% of Resideo Technologies worth $50,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REZI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Key Headlines Impacting Resideo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Resideo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong full-year results — Resideo reported Q4 revenue and EPS slightly above estimates and disclosed record full?year 2025 net revenue and best?ever Adjusted EBITDA, signaling improving underlying profitability. PR Newswire

Q4 beat and strong full-year results — Resideo reported Q4 revenue and EPS slightly above estimates and disclosed record full?year 2025 net revenue and best?ever Adjusted EBITDA, signaling improving underlying profitability. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded analyst view — Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $50 and moved to an “overweight” rating, giving the stock meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing buy-side confidence. Benzinga

Upgraded analyst view — Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $50 and moved to an “overweight” rating, giving the stock meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing buy-side confidence. Positive Sentiment: Stronger guidance — Resideo raised guidance for FY2026 (EPS range increased to ~3.00–3.20 vs. street ~2.73) and provided higher Q1 EPS guidance (~0.58–0.62), plus a revenue outlook above consensus, which supports upside to estimates. PR Newswire

Stronger guidance — Resideo raised guidance for FY2026 (EPS range increased to ~3.00–3.20 vs. street ~2.73) and provided higher Q1 EPS guidance (~0.58–0.62), plus a revenue outlook above consensus, which supports upside to estimates. Positive Sentiment: Falling short interest — Short interest fell about 17% in February to roughly 2.6% of float with a short?interest ratio near 2.8 days, reducing immediate short-pressure and lowering the risk of further downside from crowded shorts.

Falling short interest — Short interest fell about 17% in February to roughly 2.6% of float with a short?interest ratio near 2.8 days, reducing immediate short-pressure and lowering the risk of further downside from crowded shorts. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and coverage — The company released its slide deck, earnings call transcript, and multiple analyst summaries (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, Zacks) that provide more detail for investors to model out margins and cash flow. Earnings Presentation Yahoo Finance Zacks

Earnings materials and coverage — The company released its slide deck, earnings call transcript, and multiple analyst summaries (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, Zacks) that provide more detail for investors to model out margins and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: One-time net loss — Despite strong adjusted results, Resideo reported a full?year GAAP net loss driven by a large charge tied to terminating an indemnification agreement; this creates headline risk and could complicate near-term EPS comparability. PR Newswire

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 14.1%

NYSE:REZI opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.73. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

Featured Stories

