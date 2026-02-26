JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 366,266 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $56,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 45.8% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, insider Harpreet S. Dhaliwal sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $454,900.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,198.32. This represents a 28.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $556,974.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,469.28. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price target on Vaxcyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.33. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $83.33.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.34). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company’s platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

