iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $55,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of EWU opened at $48.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

