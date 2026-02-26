Sentinel Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,536 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Sentinel Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sentinel Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sentinel Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 222.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 891.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IWN opened at $199.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $203.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.