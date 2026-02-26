Headwater Capital Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 250,000 H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,000. H World Group makes up about 2.4% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,492,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in H World Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in H World Group by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in H World Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in H World Group by 255.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

