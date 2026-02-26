GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd Grows Stake in Visa Inc. $V

GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,153 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 10.6% of GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% during the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 223.7% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $313.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.