Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 174,403 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2,134.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,403 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,326,000 after acquiring an additional 419,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average of $134.31. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.