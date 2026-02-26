RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,784 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,603,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,381,000 after purchasing an additional 684,597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,782,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,596,000 after buying an additional 198,793 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,272,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after buying an additional 2,070,689 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,204,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,928,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $33.18.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

