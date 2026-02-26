RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,159 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $81,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,142,000. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 537.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.