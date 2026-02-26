RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,159 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $81,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,142,000. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 537.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.