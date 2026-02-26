Iyo Bank Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Iyo Bank Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 49.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.42.

ACN opened at $191.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.04 and a 200 day moving average of $252.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $363.01. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,887.70. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

