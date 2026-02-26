GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.29.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

GE stock opened at $343.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.35 and a 200-day moving average of $300.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

