GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. $CMRE

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 60,766 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Costamare were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Costamare by 204.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter worth $79,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter worth $84,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Costamare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Costamare had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long?term and short?term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

