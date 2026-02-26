Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Position Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 129.5% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $42.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.