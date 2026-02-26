Insider Selling: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $536,155.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $536,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,890.65. This trade represents a 52.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nickolas Stavropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 400 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 245 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,342.25.

On Thursday, February 12th, Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 200 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 100 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,400.00.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $820,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas?to?energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

