Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $691,603.92 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP John Marcolini sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $691,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,820.48. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Itron Trading Down 0.7%

Itron stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $12,864,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Itron by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 122,733 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,334,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Key Headlines Impacting Itron

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Itron’s Q4 results and guidance surprised to the upside — the company reported an EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that supports continued profitability, which is a constructive fundamental datapoint for valuation and near?term earnings expectations. 5 Insightful Analyst Questions From Itron’s Q4 Earnings Call

Itron’s Q4 results and guidance surprised to the upside — the company reported an EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that supports continued profitability, which is a constructive fundamental datapoint for valuation and near?term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Itron priced an upsized $700M 0.00% convertible senior notes offering due 2032; proceeds will fund a $100M concurrent repurchase, capped?call hedges, repayment of existing 2026 convertible notes and general corporate purposes. The structure (conversion price ? $123.77, capped call cap ? $190.42) reduces immediate cash interest but introduces conversion/dilution mechanics and near?term hedging activity that may create volatility. Itron Prices Upsized $700.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Itron priced an upsized $700M 0.00% convertible senior notes offering due 2032; proceeds will fund a $100M concurrent repurchase, capped?call hedges, repayment of existing 2026 convertible notes and general corporate purposes. The structure (conversion price ? $123.77, capped call cap ? $190.42) reduces immediate cash interest but introduces conversion/dilution mechanics and near?term hedging activity that may create volatility. Negative Sentiment: A concentrated cluster of insider stock sales by multiple senior executives (including the CFO and several SVPs) occurred around Feb. 19–20 at prices near $99–$100 — the volume and timing (many filings disclosed in the same window) can be read negatively by the market as increased supply or reduced insider conviction. Wave of Insider Moves as Itron’s Top Brass Cash In on Company Stock

A concentrated cluster of insider stock sales by multiple senior executives (including the CFO and several SVPs) occurred around Feb. 19–20 at prices near $99–$100 — the volume and timing (many filings disclosed in the same window) can be read negatively by the market as increased supply or reduced insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Institutional rebalancing reported in recent datasets shows several large asset managers materially reducing ITRI positions in the latest quarter — such outflows from big holders can amplify downward pressure if sustained. Quiver Quant Summary (includes institutional and insider activity)

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

