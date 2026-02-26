GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 411,331 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29,409 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $546.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Citigroup raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

