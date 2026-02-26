OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,933,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,670,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,237,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,755,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,240,000 after buying an additional 412,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWO stock opened at $338.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.37. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.19 and a 12-month high of $355.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

