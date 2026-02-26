Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Position Reduced by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,975.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,994.62.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,303.08 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,193.09 and a 52 week high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,528.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,589.12.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,197. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

