Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vail Resorts worth $541,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 450.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 222.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.05. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.81. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.15 and a 12-month high of $175.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.23) by $0.03. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.94%.The business had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.61) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $237.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.