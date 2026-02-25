Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,241,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Dutch Bros worth $588,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore set a $73.00 target price on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.05.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $80.62.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

