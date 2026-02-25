Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 12,703 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $278,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

