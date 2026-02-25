Clariant (CLZNF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Clariant to post earnings of $0.4541 per share and revenue of $1.3633 billion for the quarter.

Clariant Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of CLZNF stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Clariant has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant is a Swiss specialty chemicals company headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland, with roots tracing back to a 1995 spin-off from Sandoz. The company operates globally through a network of production sites, innovation centers and sales offices in more than 100 countries. Its focus on research and development has positioned Clariant as a key supplier of high-performance chemical solutions across diverse market segments.

The company’s portfolio is organized into three core segments: Care Chemicals, Adsorbents & Additives and Catalysis.

