NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $BSTZ

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,653 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 220.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 336,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 231,523 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 938,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after buying an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 94,124 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth $1,219,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 41,825 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager owned 251,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,188. The trade was a 19.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $209,185.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22.51. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ: BSTZ) is a closed-end management investment company that provides targeted exposure to companies engaged in the science and technology sectors. Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, the trust seeks to deliver total return composed of capital appreciation and monthly distributions over a defined term. It operates as a term trust, with an anticipated liquidation date in August 2028, at which point shareholders will receive proceeds based on the trust’s net asset value.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in advancing scientific research, technological innovation and related applications.

