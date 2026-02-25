iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Holdings Cut by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,142,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 537.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

