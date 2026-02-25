RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in Linde by 195.2% in the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Linde by 87.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 77 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.20.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $504.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.60. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $504.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

