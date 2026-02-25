Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,899 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $93,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,747,000 after acquiring an additional 304,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,170,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.32 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

