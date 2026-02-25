Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.66 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $320,500.86. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,379.14. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $9,899,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Freshpet

Here are the key news stories impacting Freshpet this week:

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.