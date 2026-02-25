Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.
ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.
View Our Latest Report on ASML
ASML Trading Up 0.8%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting ASML
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ASML’s 2025 annual report shifts tone — management now cites the AI boom as the main long?term demand driver for its lithography systems, a clearer bullish signal for sustained equipment orders and backlog. ASML sees AI demand as long-term growth driver in 2025 annual report
- Positive Sentiment: R&D/throughput breakthrough: Reuters and other outlets report ASML researchers have unveiled advances in EUV light sources that could boost chip output by up to ~50% by 2030 — a technology-led extension of ASML’s moat that improves customer throughput and pricing power. ASML unveils EUV light source advance that could yield 50% more chips by 2030
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases continue — ASML reported regular transactions under its current buyback program (recent daily repurchases reported), supporting EPS and signaling board confidence in capital allocation. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
- Positive Sentiment: Systems sales growth: Analysts note ASML’s systems sales rose in double digits in 2025, driven by AI-related logic and memory demand and a robust backlog — supporting revenue visibility. ASML’s Systems Sales Grow in Double Digits: What’s Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: ASML formally published its 2025 Annual Reports (full filings and corporate messaging) — useful for investors seeking detailed guidance, capital allocation policy and R&D plans but not an immediate catalyst by itself. ASML publishes 2025 Annual Reports
- Neutral Sentiment: New leveraged ETFs: Direxion launched 2x single-stock ETFs tied to ASML — could increase short-term retail flows/volatility but is not a fundamentals change. Direxion Delivers Four New 2X Bull Single Stock Leveraged ETFs
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/peer notes: some analysts compare ASML to peers (e.g., Lam Research), highlighting valuation and growth differences — useful for relative-value discussions but mixed in directional impact. LRCX vs. ASML: Which Semiconductor Equipment Giant Is the Better Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and job cuts announced — ASML is simplifying processes and trimming roles after mergers; while this can improve efficiency, layoffs also draw investor scrutiny as a potential signal of cost pressure or shifting demand dynamics. ASML Restructuring And Job Cuts Put Efficiency And Execution In Focus
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.