Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,497.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,295.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,071.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,507.35. The company has a market cap of $589.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

