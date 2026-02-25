Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$106.39 and last traded at C$105.66, with a volume of 265649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.75.
- Positive Sentiment: Reported a meaningful quarterly profit beat with broad-based growth (net income ~C$2.3B; EPS ahead year-over-year), supporting the bank’s earnings momentum and return targets. Scotiabank reports first quarter results
- Positive Sentiment: Board announced a dividend payable April 28, which reinforces capital confidence and shareholder returns. Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen maintained a Buy rating citing medium?term EPS growth and strong capital metrics, with a C$112 price target — a vote of confidence that can support the stock. Buy Rating on Bank of Nova Scotia Backed by Medium-Term EPS Growth and Capital Strength Despite Mixed Near-Term Loan Trends
- Neutral Sentiment: Management highlights continued investments in technology/AI and capital management, which support medium?term efficiency and growth but will weigh on near?term costs. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Earnings Growth and …
- Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank says its Mexico operations remain stable and were not affected by regional violence, reducing geopolitical tail?risk for its international franchise. Scotiabank says Mexico operations stable, no impact from violence
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth was softer and provisions for credit losses (PCLs) edged up, and some reports note mixed loan trends — factors that temper the upbeat headline earnings and raise near?term risk. Scotiabank Lodges Big Q1 Earnings Beat, But Revs Lower and PCLs Edged Up
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators flag consumer stress and mixed loan dynamics, which could pressure net interest margins and credit costs if the trend continues. Bank of Nova Scotia earnings on deck amid consumer stress
BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$109.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.17.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.51. The firm has a market cap of C$127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.77 billion for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total value of C$373,903.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,430 shares in the company, valued at C$143,886.60. The trade was a 72.21% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.
